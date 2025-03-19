x
Sudiksha Konanki Missing Case : Parents Requests Death Declaration

Published on March 19, 2025 by nymisha

Sudiksha Konanki Missing Case : Parents Requests Death Declaration

A heartbreaking development has emerged in the case of a Telugu woman Sudiksha Konanki who vanished during her spring break trip to Punta Cana over 12 days ago. The Dominican Republic’s National Police told NBC News that the 20-year-old’s family submitted a letter on Monday asking authorities to officially declare her death, suggesting hopes of finding her alive are fading.

Security footage captured the missing Sudiksha Konanki walking with Joshua Riibe at a Dominican Republic resort shortly before she disappeared in the early hours of March 6th. This triggered a massive search operation that placed the 22-year-old Iowa man at the center of a multinational investigation.

Riibe is expected to appear in court today where his attorneys will push for his release. According to a source in the Attorney General’s office, his lawyers filed a petition commonly used to secure someone’s release from detention. His legal team claims his passport was confiscated and police have been following his every move, despite authorities stating no suspects have been identified in the Sudiksha Konanki’s disappearance.

Back in Iowa, some community members have come forward to defend Riibe. One resident expressed sorrow over the situation, describing him as “a kind kid” whose predicament has broken many hearts.

Today’s hearing represents a crucial moment for Dominican authorities. Legal experts suggest that time is running out for officials to hold Riibe without charging him. One expert noted that if Riibe returns to American soil, it would be unlikely for the U.S. government to extradite an American citizen back to the Dominican Republic.

