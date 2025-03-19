x
Home > Movie News

Keerthy Suresh in a Bollywood Rom Com?

Published on March 19, 2025 by nymisha

Expensive Pre-production work for Allu Arjun and Atlee Film
YSCP Leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi Remanded Until April 1
Sudiksha Konanki Missing Case : Parents Requests Death Declaration
Keerthy Suresh in a Bollywood Rom Com?
Nani, Vijay Are Easy-going & Ambitious: Nag Ashwin

Keerthy Suresh in a Bollywood Rom Com?

Keerthy Suresh started her Bollywood journey with the film Baby John, produced by Atlee. To further establish herself in Hindi cinema, she is planning new projects. Keerthy is currently in discussions for a romantic comedy. The filmmakers want her because of her appeal and ability to play different roles. If negotiations go smoothly, she’ll play a fun and lighthearted character, showing a new side of herself. Keerthy has experience with successful romantic comedies, having acted in films like Nenu Sailaja, Nenu Local, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, and Rang De. Details about the new movie’s title, story, and other actors are currently kept under wraps.

This romantic comedy could be a big opportunity for Keerthy in Bollywood, where her on-screen presence is already appreciated. She will also feature in the movie Akka, together with Radhika Apte, Tanvi Azmi and Diptii Salvi. The story takes place in the imaginary South Indian city of Pernuru. It’s about female gangsters and the challenge to their leadership by others. The teaser shows Keerthy playing the head of a women-only gang, while Radhika’s character is a danger to their activities. Keerthy Suresh is also busy with a bunch of South films.

Next Sudiksha Konanki Missing Case : Parents Requests Death Declaration Previous Nani, Vijay Are Easy-going & Ambitious: Nag Ashwin
Expensive Pre-production work for Allu Arjun and Atlee Film
Keerthy Suresh in a Bollywood Rom Com?
Nani, Vijay Are Easy-going & Ambitious: Nag Ashwin

Expensive Pre-production work for Allu Arjun and Atlee Film
YSCP Leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi Remanded Until April 1
Sudiksha Konanki Missing Case : Parents Requests Death Declaration
Keerthy Suresh in a Bollywood Rom Com?
Nani, Vijay Are Easy-going & Ambitious: Nag Ashwin

YSCP Leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi Remanded Until April 1
Sudiksha Konanki Missing Case : Parents Requests Death Declaration
Congress Govt goes all out on social engineering in Telangana. Will it reap rewards for the grand old party?

