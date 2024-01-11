Extraordinary Climax Unmasked in ‘Saindhav’ -Venkatesh

Victory Venkatesh’s highly anticipated Pan India film, ‘Saindhav,’ directed by the immensely talented Shailesh Kolanu, is set to be a Sankranthi delight for audiences. The previously unveiled teaser, songs, and trailer have generated significant excitement, garnering an overwhelming response. Venkatesh shares insights into the movie and his collaborative experience with fellow actors.

Expressing his enthusiasm, he states, “Saindhav boasts an exceptional storyline, bringing a fresh narrative to the forefront. The climax is crafted to be extraordinary and deeply emotional, while the meticulously designed action sequences add a unique flair. This project has introduced me to a new genre, thanks to the innovative ideas from the director’s creative team. The world-building in ‘Saindhav’ is truly distinct, and I anticipate that it might pave the way for more such groundbreaking stories in the future.”

Venkatesh goes on to share his experience working alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, making his Tollywood debut as the antagonist. He praises Siddiqui’s extraordinary acting prowess and highlights the unique flavor he brought to his character. “His portrayal in ‘Saindhav’ is truly remarkable, injecting a fresh perspective even into ordinary sequences. Each character holds special significance in this narrative. With four movies set to release this Sankranti, I hope they all resonate brilliantly, bringing joy to everyone.”

Expressing his fondness for working with children, Venkatesh singles out Baby Sarah for her exceptional performance, noting her undeniable spark.

Produced ambitiously by renowned producer Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainment banner, ‘Saindhav’ is slated for release on January 13.