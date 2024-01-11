Two MPs of YSRCP quit the party, more resignations in line!

Two MPs of the ruling YSR Congress have quit the party on Wednesday and Thursday. There are more such leaders lined up to quit the party in the days to come as the party chief is finalising the list of candidates for the coming elections.

Kurnool MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar and Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balasowri have sent their resignations to chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. They have quit the Parliament seats and the primary membership of the party as well.

While Dr Sanjeev Kumar’s resignation was an unexpected development, Balasowri’s resignation has been on the cards for the past one year. He had picked up a fight with sitting MLA from Machilipatnam, Perni Nani on some pretty local issues. The party high command had warned Balasouri not to have any fight with Nani.

However, Balasowri continued his fight with Nani and that attracted the ire of the party leadership. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had reportedly called Balasowri last year itself and told him that he would not get the party ticket if he fought with Nani.

Accordingly, Jagan Mohan Reddy had decided to field a new candidate from the Machilipatnam Lok Sabha seat this time. The chief minister had finalised the candidate and reportedly conveyed the same to Balasowri. Sources say that Balasowri had asked for the MLAs seat which Jagan Mohan Reddy also denied.

Balasowri is now sending feelers to the opposition TDP leaders about his joining the party. He is said to be holding parleys with the TDP leaders and is said to be bargaining for the MLA seat either from Krishna or Guntur district.

Meanwhile, Dr Sanjeev Kumar had expressed dissatisfaction with the party leadership for denying tickets to him. He had said that every party uses the BCs as tools to get power. He was also used as a tool by the YSR Congress, he said.

However, Dr Sanjeev Kumar did not disclose his further course of action. It is said that he is looking at the Jana Sena and is likely to meet Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan some time after the Pongal festival.