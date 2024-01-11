x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot
Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot
Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party
Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party
Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black
Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree
Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga
Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
Navina Bole’s Silver Shine
Navina Bole’s Silver Shine
Larissa Bonesi’s Slays In Style
Larissa Bonesi’s Slays In Style
Sophie Choudry’s Festive Vibes
Sophie Choudry’s Festive Vibes
Saiee Manjrekar’s Glow In Maroon
Saiee Manjrekar’s Glow In Maroon
Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance
Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance
Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow
Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow
Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice
Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
How To Get Rid Of Stress
How To Get Rid Of Stress
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Soha Ali Khan Glares In White
Soha Ali Khan Glares In White
View all stories
Home > Politics

Two MPs of YSRCP quit the party, more resignations in line!

Published on January 11, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Nara Lokesh Seeks Amazon Data Center Investment
image
Four teasers for Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Interesting twist in Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
A Big Shock for Kanguva team before Release
image
Kiran Abbavaram’s Emotional words about his Family

Two MPs of YSRCP quit the party, more resignations in line!

Two MPs of the ruling YSR Congress have quit the party on Wednesday and Thursday. There are more such leaders lined up to quit the party in the days to come as the party chief is finalising the list of candidates for the coming elections.

Kurnool MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar and Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balasowri have sent their resignations to chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. They have quit the Parliament seats and the primary membership of the party as well.

While Dr Sanjeev Kumar’s resignation was an unexpected development, Balasowri’s resignation has been on the cards for the past one year. He had picked up a fight with sitting MLA from Machilipatnam, Perni Nani on some pretty local issues. The party high command had warned Balasouri not to have any fight with Nani.

However, Balasowri continued his fight with Nani and that attracted the ire of the party leadership. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had reportedly called Balasowri last year itself and told him that he would not get the party ticket if he fought with Nani.

Accordingly, Jagan Mohan Reddy had decided to field a new candidate from the Machilipatnam Lok Sabha seat this time. The chief minister had finalised the candidate and reportedly conveyed the same to Balasowri. Sources say that Balasowri had asked for the MLAs seat which Jagan Mohan Reddy also denied.

Balasowri is now sending feelers to the opposition TDP leaders about his joining the party. He is said to be holding parleys with the TDP leaders and is said to be bargaining for the MLA seat either from Krishna or Guntur district.

Meanwhile, Dr Sanjeev Kumar had expressed dissatisfaction with the party leadership for denying tickets to him. He had said that every party uses the BCs as tools to get power. He was also used as a tool by the YSR Congress, he said.

However, Dr Sanjeev Kumar did not disclose his further course of action. It is said that he is looking at the Jana Sena and is likely to meet Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan some time after the Pongal festival.

Next Extraordinary Climax Unmasked in ‘Saindhav’ -Venkatesh Previous Guntur Kaaram Worldwide Pre-Release Business – Highest for Mahesh
else

TRENDING

image
Four teasers for Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Interesting twist in Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
A Big Shock for Kanguva team before Release

Latest

image
Nara Lokesh Seeks Amazon Data Center Investment
image
Four teasers for Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Interesting twist in Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
A Big Shock for Kanguva team before Release
image
Kiran Abbavaram’s Emotional words about his Family

Most Read

image
Nara Lokesh Seeks Amazon Data Center Investment
image
Public Backlash and Social Media Criticism Over YSRCP’s Letter Countering Vijayamma
image
Strange turn of events: TDP seeks Justice for Vijayamma

Related Articles

Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot Navina Bole’s Silver Shine Larissa Bonesi’s Slays In Style Sophie Choudry’s Festive Vibes Saiee Manjrekar’s Glow In Maroon Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice Kriti Sanon in purple outfit How To Get Rid Of Stress Ashu Reddy in work mode Soha Ali Khan Glares In White