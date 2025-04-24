Fahadh Faasil in Rajinikanth’s Jailer2 ?

The shooting formalities of Superstar Rajinikanth’s most awaited film Jailer 2 commenced and the top actor is shooting for the film in Kerala. Nelson is the director of this big-budget attempt and several top actors from neighboring languages will be seen in other important roles. As per the latest speculation, critically acclaimed Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil will be seen playing a prominent role in the film. The team will make an official announcement soon and Fahadh Faasil will join the sets of the film as per the plan.

Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil worked together in Vettaiyan in the past. Ramya Krishna, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa Menon will reprise their roles in Jailer 2. Sun Pictures are the producers and Anirudh is scoring the music and background score for Jailer 2. The film will release next year and Jailer 2 is high on expectations.