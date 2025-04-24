Hyd Metro Rail MD faces music in betting apps case

The Telangana High Court issued notices to Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd Managing Director in betting apps case. The High Court directed Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) MD to file a counter regarding the display of betting app advertisements by Metro Rail.

The High Court gave notice to Metro Rail MD, as an advocate named Nagoor Babu approached the Court complaining against the promotion of betting apps by Hyderabad Metro Rail. He has requested for a CBI and ED inquiry on Hyderabad Metro Rail Board of Directors, for illegally promoting betting apps on metro trains.

While the High Court took up the hearing of the case on Hyderabad Metro Rail on Thursday and directed the defendants to file counter, postponed the further hearing to Monday.

Telangana Police have cracked down betting apps and filed cases on several social media influencers and celebrities promoting these tainted apps in March. The Government has even formed a SIT to take stringent action on betting apps. Then several activists and whistle blowers had raised concerns over betting app advertisements being displayed prominently on metro train coaches. Now, cracking down on the same, the High Court has issued notice to Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities.