Gopichand Launches a New Film

Tollywood actor Gopichand has been struggling with back-to-back debacles and he needs a solid hit. His last film Viswam directed by Srinu Vaitla ended up as a below average entertainer. Gopichand is on a break and he launched a new film today. Kumar will make his directorial debut with this action drama and the shoot commences soon. The film has been launched today with a pooja ceremony.

Popular producer BVSN Prasad will produce this untitled film and Shamdatt will handle the cinematography work. Gopichand will also work with Ghazi fame Sankalp Reddy and the film was launched in a grand manner last month. Srinivasaa Chitturi is the producer of this untitled film. Gopichand will complete both these films this year.