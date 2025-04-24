KTR’s ‘Janata Garage’ comment backfires

Politics is all about who will have the last laugh. And this time it is Congress MLC Addanki Dayakar, who had last laugh, leaving BRS working president KT Rama Rao in an embarrassing situation.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao in a bid to present Revanth Reddy Government as a failure, had said that Telangana Bhavan is turning into a Janata Garage, as people facing problems in Congress rule, are approaching BRS headquarters for solutions.

KTR is a smart politician and surely knows how to grab attention. His choice of popular movie ‘Janata Garage’ to present BRS as a force to reckon with and saviour of people, became an instant hit. But that joy has been short lived. Another master communicator and firebrand leader MLC Addanki Dayakar came up with even smarter counter, making KTR run for cover.

“KTR has said that BRS is turning into Janata Garage. If Mohanlal is the owner of Janata Garage in the movie, KCR is the owner of BRS in real life. But Mohanlal’s son (Unni Mukundan) is a villain in Janata Garage. That means, even KCR’s son KTR is a villain in real life,” hit back Congress MLC Addanki Dayakar, paying back KTR in his own coin.