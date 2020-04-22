Fake News and the Harm They’re Bringing

As a term, fake news has been used very often ever since Donald Trump started using it during his 2016 campaign. He was bashing every media that was publishing stories against him. He started labelling them as fake news, regardless if they were true or not. These days, it seems that the term is widely used and it has become the first line of defence for many people who are trying to defend themselves from certain allegations.

What many people don’t understand is that there are some serious consequences of misusing this term. Trump used it as the leading motto for his campaign and managed to make the media extremely untrustworthy. During the same period, he was responsible for the creation of many niche sites which were lobbying for him across the world, which ultimately led to his victory.

We wanted to take a closer look at this type of news and explain how they can be harmful to the global population and provoke unwanted reactions. Let’s start with a short case study.

Legit Online Casinos and Fake News

As a practical example, we decided to explain just how fake news led to the online casino’s problems of extremely high proportions. Some media started publishing stories of how the CEO of Genesis Casino was fired due to a massive loophole with the casino’s bonuses. The goal was to attract new players to the site and start playing to ‘use the loophole’. The true story was that the CEO of Leo Vegas Casino was fired and some people decided to switch the story and lure new players to the site.

The worst part of this story is that it can be debunked with a simple Google search. The fake news named the CEO of Genesis as Peter Newstead. After one Google search, the real CEO was shown. This proves that some people don’t care about what they are writing, just as long as they have a story.

The moral of this story is that you should only trust reliable sources. When it comes to online casinos, it’s important to read everything about them before concluding any topic. Some top-notch sites are reviewing legit online casinos and they provide you with everything you need to know about them.

Let’s see some of the negative effects of fake news.

Divides People

Even though the facts can be crystal clear sometimes, there are always two sides of every story. It’s up to the reader’s choice to pick a side. The more fake news spreads in the world, the harder it will become to fight against them. The case with Trump and the aforementioned online casinos is good proof. Even though the sources that were spreading were niche sites, there were a lot of them, which led people to believe that if multiple sources confirm a story, the story is true.

That’s why you have a lot of conspiracy theorists, flat-earth societies, and brainwashed people today.

Misinformation is Harmful

The more people are divided; the tenser the relations can become. In some areas of the world, numerous curfews were organized as a product of spreading fake news. The most recent case is with the COVID-19 virus. Many people believe that the virus is just another flu and that it’s not harmful at all, which is wrong. In situations like these, it’s important to read what sources like the WHO have to say and follow the instructions as to how to stay safe. Some sites will try to spread misinformation and it’s extremely important not to fall under the influence that these viruses are harmless. The whole point of the current situation is to stop the virus from spreading and act before it’s too late.

