Telangana increases quarantine period for secondary contacts from 14 to 28 days

In order to check the coronavirus spread in the state, the Telangana government on Tuesday revised the quarantine schedule.

According to the revised rules, the state government decided to conduct medical tests only to the primary contacts and the secondary contacts will be home quarantined for 28-days instead of the existing 14 days in view of the severity of the situation, a notification was issued to this effect.

The secondary contacts who have completed 14 days period at state quarantine centres will have to compulsorily remain in home quarantine for an additional period of two weeks. If any person under quarantine moves out before completing 28 days, he or she will be prosecuted under the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897. The government made it made it clear that any person entering the state even after having completed 14 days quarantine will have to undergo the 28 day home quarantine period.

As per the notification, only the primary contacts of the positive cases shall be brought to the government identified quarantine centers and their samples taken for testing. “The asymptomatic secondary contacts shall not be tested. However, they shall be identified, stamped and placed in strict home quarantine for a period of 28 days and monitored daily by the local area multi-disciplinary surveillance teams. All the district collectors are directed to ensure strict compliance of these instructions without fail,” the notification states.