Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member and former MLA, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, on Saturday said that Chief Minister, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, has begun his administration with destructions. In the past three-and-half years, the Chief Minister has been resorting to demolitions and attacks on those who are questioning his corrupt practices and the major policy of Mr Jagan is filing false cases against the Opposition parties leaders.

Talking to media persons Umamaheswara Rao asked what mistakes the villagers of Ippatam had committed and why several houses were demolished in the village. Is it a crime that the villagers had committed by allowing the Jana Sena chief, Mr Pawan Kalyan, to hold his public meeting in Ippatam, Bonda Uma questioned and said that the TDP strongly condemns all these activities.

In the name of road widening, several houses were demolished in the village though many pregnant women were falling at the feet of the officials drafted for the demolition, the TDP politburo member said. As senior TDP leader, Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu, questioned the YSRCP leaders on the illegal land acquisition worth Rs 40 cr, he and his son, Rajaesh, were harassed by the CID officials, Uma said.

The farmers of the Amaravathi, who sacrificed their lands for the capital, were also subjected to various kinds of harassment, he said. Why no action has been initiated yet against Jagan’s uncle, Ravindranath Reddy, though he illegally occupied Wakf lands in Kamalapuram of Kadapa district and built a film theatre on the lands, he pointed out.

The local MLA, his brother and MLC, Arun, and their followers after hatching a conspiracy attacked the convoy of the former chief minister and TDP national president, Chandrababu Naidu, at Nandigama, Uma remarked. Luckily Chandrababu escaped from the attack and the Government is resorting to all these pre-planned attacks, he stated.

He demanded that the local MLA, MLC and others be included as accused for the murder attempt on Chandrababu Naidu in Nandigama and asked what the local police officials drafted for security duty were doing. Also, the alleged conspiracy to kill Pawan Kalayn too should be probed, he said and called upon the political parties leaders, intellectuals and others to come onto the road to condemn such atrocities by the ruling party leaders.