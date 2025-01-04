x
Fans happy after Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are spotted Together

Published on January 4, 2025 by swathy

Fans happy after Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are spotted Together

Aishwarya and abhishek bachchan spotted together

The Bachchan family recently returned to Mumbai after celebrating the New Year together. Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and their daughter Aaradhya were spotted at the Mumbai airport, making a rare public appearance as a family. They appeared relaxed and happy, smiling for the paparazzi. Abhishek walked ahead, holding the car door open for Aishwarya and Aaradhya to enter. Aishwarya warmly greeted the photographers with a “Happy New Year, God bless.” The family quickly left without posing for further pictures. During the walk to the car, Aaradhya appeared to stumble, prompting Aishwarya to ask if someone had pushed her, but the young girl continued on with a smile.

The family members were dressed casually, with Abhishek in a grey hoodie and black pants, Aishwarya in a simple black sweatshirt and jeggings, and Aaradhya in a bright blue sweatshirt. Many fans expressed their excitement in the comments section. From the past few months, there are lot of speculations and several videos of the Bachchans family were circulated as they made public appearances differently. Rumors about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s divorce has been the hot topic of 2024. Fans have been extremely happy after Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya were spotted together.

