Finally, AP advisor suspected behind ‘garbage attacks on banks’

For all controversies and disasters, eventually one advisor or another is being blamed in Andhra Pradesh. Everybody knows that an advisor is not like an IAS or IPS officer. An advisor need not fear retirement or punishments because he has no permanent job to lose. Whatever, a top adviser is being blamed for the ongoing ruckus over dumping of garbage in front of the banks in Andhra Pradesh. The issue became serious as this garbage is dumped at over 20 bank branches simultaneously as if it was done methodically based on some high level orders.

Everybody thought that the issue subsided and it did not blow out of proportions. But, for various reasons, the Central Government stepped in and started insisting on finding out the real culprits responsible for the garbage attack. Amid this, a senior official of the municipal administration department had already launched a probe on behalf of the State government.

But, people are asking how the municipal officials could bring out facts against their own department in this case. The fact is that the municipal staff brought garbage in municipal vehicles and left it at the banks. How can the beneficiaries of AP welfare programmes bring such huge amounts of garbage to dump it at the banks?

As expected, the Opposition is saying that the real culprits can never be caught if the Centre depends on the State Government officials in this matter. Once again, Central institutions should be involved. But still, there is a bitter truth that even the CBI is unable to crack many cases for its own reasons.

