Finally, Jagan Govt makes a plea to SEC Nimmagadda

The Jaganmohan Reddy Government could not get a relief in the house motion it moved before the Supreme Court of India. The SC has refused to hear the petition and postponed the same for Monday.

Now, in a surprise move, the Jagan regime has stepped down a bit and requested State Election Commission N Ramesh Kumar not to issue the election notification on Saturday. The Government suggested that the notification may be issued after the Supreme Court delivered its order. Senior IAS officers Gopalakrishna Dwivedi and Girija Shankar had written a letter to the SEC to this effect.

The IAS officers wrote this letter to the SEC after they met with the Chief Minister and discussed the issue. The Jagan regime’s plea came as a surprise to the political circles.

The Government has almost humiliated SEC Ramesh Kumar at every step from the beginning. Once, Ramesh was insultingly removed from his post and Justice Kanaga Raj was brought in his place. The Chief Minister and his Ministers had openly levelled caste and other allegations against Ramesh Kumar.

When such was the bitter treatment given to the SEC, now the Jagan regime was requesting Ramesh Kumar to wait till it would get a favourable order from the Supreme Court.

It is proved finally how the Government had to bow a little before a constitutional institution like the SEC.