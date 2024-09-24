Finally, Khaidi 2 Updates are Here

The highly anticipated Kaithi 2 is all set to go on floors. Kaithi 2 will take off soon and will be released by 2025. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj will kick-start the film’s shoot soon after he finishes Rajinikanth’s Coolie that is in shooting mode. Karthi confirmed the news while promoting his movie Meiyazhagan.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, after the success of Vijay’s Leo, kick-started Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which is scheduled for a 2024 release. As per updates, Kaithi 2 is also planned for a 2025 release. Fans are also eagerly awaiting for his team-up with Suriya for a spin-off featuring Rolex, a character from Kamal Haasan’s Vikram. Lokesh Kanagaraj was rushed with several offers after Khaidi and he went on to work with actors like Kamal Haasan, Vijay and Rajinikanth. Finally, a great news for Karthi fans.