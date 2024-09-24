Youtuber Harish Sai Faces Allegations

After Jani Master, one more shocking allegation is coming out from the industry. A young woman has filed a complaint against the prominent YouTuber Harsha Sai in a Hyderabad-based police station. As per the update, Harsha Sai allegedly took Rs 2 Cr from the young lady in the promise of marriage. She also complained about his father Radha Krishna.

Police are investigating the case and the YouTuber is yet to address the incident. Harsha Sai is a popular YouTuber, philanthropist and social media influencer. He hails from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. His YouTube channel Harsha Sai- for You Telugu has huge popularity with about 7.6 million followers. He also opened additional channels in Tamil and Hindi, named Harisha Sai – For You Tamil and Harsha Sai – For You Hindi.