YSRCP Faces Another Setback

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and its leader Jagan Mohan Reddy have encountered another major challenge. R. Krishnaiah, Rajya Sabha member from YSRCP, has stepped down from his position. He submitted his resignation letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhad on Monday, which was officially accepted on Tuesday.

Krishnaiah resigned with four years left in his term, citing obstacles in strengthening the BC (Backward Classes) movement in Telangana as the reason for his resignation. This follows recent resignations by other YSRCP members, including Beda Mastan Rao and Mopidevi Venkataramana. Rumors suggest that more Rajya Sabha members are considering similar actions.

Andhra Pradesh has 11 Rajya Sabha seats, all of which were won by YSRCP in three election phases after coming to power in 2019. This made the party the 4th largest in the Rajya Sabha, with YSRCP leaders boasting about dominating both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

However, YSRCP faced a significant defeat in the 2024 general elections, leading to a political shift. Many party members, including MPs, MLAs, and MLCs, are now leaving. With the recent resignations, YSRCP’s strength in Rajya Sabha has dropped to 8 members, marking a decline in the party’s parliamentary representation.

As Many important leaders leaving YSRCP is a big problem for the party’s Survival. It shows the party is in trouble and might not last long.

-Sanyogita