Finally, Revanth and Komatireddy come together, share dais

Tuesday witnessed a rare constellation of the Congress leaders. Two warring leaders – TPCC chief Revanth Reddy and his biggest challenger and MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy met for the first time after the former became the TPCC chief. Komatireddy, who refused to meet Revanth all these days, welcomed him at his residence.

This is the first time both the leaders met each other and posed for photograph. This has warmed the hearts of many Congress leaders. Revanth Reddy has staunchly opposed the appointment of Revanth Reddy and even went to the extent of the Telangana Congress affairs incharge of taking bribes from Revanth Reddy. He did not attend the swearing in ceremony of Revanth Reddy at the Gandhi Bhavan.

The coming together of these two leaders is definitely a good news for the Congress Party. Later, both the leaders were present at the ‘Congress for Farmers’ rally organised by the Congress at the Indira Bhavan. They shared the stage and praised each other. This has enthused the party cadres and workers.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy lauded Komatireddy as a true Telanganite and added that he had resigned for the cause of Telangana. His’ was a real resignation unlike the fake resignations of the KCR family, Revanth said.