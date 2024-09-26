Finally, some good news for Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency

Kangana Ranaut produced and directed Emergency but the film was occupied with censor hurdles and the release of the film got pushed several times. A frustrated Kangana Ranaut issued some strong statements and was clueless about the release. The Revision Committee of the Censor Board of Film Certification has watched the film and has suggested some cuts.. The Bombay High Court asked Kangana Ranaut and her team to make the changes to release the film. Emergency was planned for September 6th release but the film faced a backlash from the Sikhs. Emergency is based on the life story of Indian ex-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The producers approached the Bombay High Court and sought a censor certificate to release the film. The Court asked the CBFC to take a call at the earliest and the revision committee has now suggested changes. Several other cases are filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court by the Sikh organizations. Apart from Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman will be seen in other important roles. The actress is expected to announce the new release date soon.