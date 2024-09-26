TTD controversy : Mass irregularities Under YSRCP Rule

A recent investigation by the Vigilance and Enforcement Department has revealed significant irregularities at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) during the YSRCP government’s tenure. The probe uncovered issues ranging from adulterated prasad to misappropriation of funds.

The investigation found that ghee, cashews, yams, and raisins used in the temple’s prasad were adulterated. Suppliers reportedly mixed substandard ingredients with quality goods to pass inspections. The procurement process favored certain monopolistic suppliers, who were awarded high-priced contracts through manipulated tender processes.

Quality control measures at TTD were found to be inadequate, particularly for testing ghee. The investigation raised concerns about selective sampling practices that may have allowed adulterated products to pass quality checks.

The probe also revealed misuse of Srivani Trust funds, with money released for temple renovations exceeding prescribed limits. There were allegations of YSRCP leaders using these funds for political purposes.

Unauthorized construction was another area of concern. The cottage donation scheme was reportedly misused for private dormitories, and violations in building size and occupancy were overlooked by officials.

The controversial demolition and reconstruction project of Govindarajaswamy Satras, worth Rs. 600 crores, also came under scrutiny. Investigators suggested that repairs might have been sufficient instead of complete reconstruction.

Lastly, the investigation found issues with shop allocation in Tirumala, including arbitrary assignments and the operation of unauthorized establishments.

The Vigilance Department is expected to submit a detailed report to the government within a week.

-Sanyogita