Acharya Debts: Koratala kept away from Devara Business

After delivering back-to-back hits, Koratala Siva delivered a massive debacle with Acharya featuring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Koratala Siva was badly criticized as he took the complete hold of the theatrical business of Acharya. He had to repay his remuneration and he suffered losses. The trade circles of Tollywood are loud enough to criticize Koratala Siva as there are pending dues and GST amounts to be paid to the distributors. This is when NTR turned active and decided to close the theatrical deals without the involvement of Koratala Siva and Mikkilineni Sudhakar. The film’s producer Mikkilineni Sudhakar isn’t seen anywhere and he is quite calm.

After conducting an inquiry about the debts of Acharya, NTR, Kalyanram and Harikrishna Kosaraju offered the entire theatrical rights for Suryadevara Naga Vamsi. Vamsi worked as per the plan and got a wide release for the film. He also played a key role in acquiring the special ticket prices and extra shows across the Telugu states. In this way, Koratala Siva is restricted to the creative side and he was kept away from the business deals. The advance bookings for Devara are outstanding and the film is carrying terrific expectations. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers of Devara and Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan played other important roles.