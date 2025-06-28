Financials: Dhanush’s Kubera is a Disaster in Tamil

Tamil actor Dhanush has been facing a tough time in Tamil. He has been doing films in other languages like Telugu and Hindi apart from Tamil. The actor worked with Tollywood director Sekhar Kammula in Kubera and the film released last week. Kubera had a strong run at the Telugu box-office and the film performed exceptionally well in the Telugu states. But the performance in Tamil Nadu left everyone in shock. Despite receiving positive response and the reviews, the film was badly rejected by the Tamil audience.

The Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of Kubera are sold for Rs 20 crores and the film collected a theatrical share of Rs 6 crores in its first week. The numbers are quite less than the flop films of Dhanush. Kubera will struggle to recover the investment in the state while the film is having a decent weekend across the Telugu states. Kubera is an action drama directed by Sekhar Kammula and Dhanush, Nagarjuna played the lead roles.