x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
View all stories
Home > Movie News

‘Oka Pathakam Prakaram’ Thrills OTT Viewers on SUN NXT

Published on June 28, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Financials: Dhanush’s Kubera is a Disaster in Tamil
image
‘Oka Pathakam Prakaram’ Thrills OTT Viewers on SUN NXT
image
Ileana D’Cruz welcomes her Second Child
image
Finally, Nani joins ‘The Paradise’
image
SIT Submits Explosive Findings on Tirumala Laddu Adulteration to Supreme Court

‘Oka Pathakam Prakaram’ Thrills OTT Viewers on SUN NXT

Suspense thriller ‘Oka Pathakam Prakaram’, starring Sai Ram Shankar, is now streaming on Sun NXT from June 27. After a successful run in theatres, the film is now receiving huge love from OTT viewers too. The movie is getting record-breaking views and appreciation.

Sai Ram Shankar, brother of famous director Puri Jagannadh, played the role of public prosecutor Siddharth Neelakanta. The story revolves around a series of murders in Visakhapatnam. The police begin to suspect Siddharth, and the film raises suspenseful questions. Did he really commit the murders or is someone else behind them?

The film is directed by Vinod Vijayan and produced by Vinod Kumar Vijayan and Garlapati Ramesh. It was released in theatres on February 7. Audiences liked the film’s edge-of-the-seat narration and shocking twists and the same is reflecting after the OTT release now.

To create buzz, the team announced a reward of ₹10,000 for anyone who could guess the villain before the interval. 50 winners from 50 theatres were selected and were given a total reward of ₹5 lakhs. This idea grabbed everyone’s attention.

The producers thanked Sun NXT content head Sashi Kiran Narayan for supporting their OTT release. They also praised the whole team and hero Sai Ram Shankar.

The movie stars Shruti Sodhi, Ashima Narwal, Samuthirakani, Bhanu Sri and more. Music is by Rahul Raj and Gopi Sundar. Cinematography is by Rajeev Rai and editing by Karthik Jogesh.

Sun NXT is also said to be happy with the kind of reception this film is generating on their platform now.

Next Financials: Dhanush’s Kubera is a Disaster in Tamil Previous Ileana D’Cruz welcomes her Second Child
else

TRENDING

image
Financials: Dhanush’s Kubera is a Disaster in Tamil
image
‘Oka Pathakam Prakaram’ Thrills OTT Viewers on SUN NXT
image
Ileana D’Cruz welcomes her Second Child

Latest

image
Financials: Dhanush’s Kubera is a Disaster in Tamil
image
‘Oka Pathakam Prakaram’ Thrills OTT Viewers on SUN NXT
image
Ileana D’Cruz welcomes her Second Child
image
Finally, Nani joins ‘The Paradise’
image
SIT Submits Explosive Findings on Tirumala Laddu Adulteration to Supreme Court

Most Read

image
SIT Submits Explosive Findings on Tirumala Laddu Adulteration to Supreme Court
image
Three AP Residents Among 682 Indians Deported from US!
image
MP Vishweshwar Reddy to raise phone tapping issue in Lok Sabha

Related Articles

Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards