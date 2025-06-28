‘Oka Pathakam Prakaram’ Thrills OTT Viewers on SUN NXT

Suspense thriller ‘Oka Pathakam Prakaram’, starring Sai Ram Shankar, is now streaming on Sun NXT from June 27. After a successful run in theatres, the film is now receiving huge love from OTT viewers too. The movie is getting record-breaking views and appreciation.

Sai Ram Shankar, brother of famous director Puri Jagannadh, played the role of public prosecutor Siddharth Neelakanta. The story revolves around a series of murders in Visakhapatnam. The police begin to suspect Siddharth, and the film raises suspenseful questions. Did he really commit the murders or is someone else behind them?

The film is directed by Vinod Vijayan and produced by Vinod Kumar Vijayan and Garlapati Ramesh. It was released in theatres on February 7. Audiences liked the film’s edge-of-the-seat narration and shocking twists and the same is reflecting after the OTT release now.

To create buzz, the team announced a reward of ₹10,000 for anyone who could guess the villain before the interval. 50 winners from 50 theatres were selected and were given a total reward of ₹5 lakhs. This idea grabbed everyone’s attention.

The producers thanked Sun NXT content head Sashi Kiran Narayan for supporting their OTT release. They also praised the whole team and hero Sai Ram Shankar.

The movie stars Shruti Sodhi, Ashima Narwal, Samuthirakani, Bhanu Sri and more. Music is by Rahul Raj and Gopi Sundar. Cinematography is by Rajeev Rai and editing by Karthik Jogesh.

Sun NXT is also said to be happy with the kind of reception this film is generating on their platform now.