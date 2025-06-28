x
Home > Movie News

Ileana D’Cruz welcomes her Second Child

Published on June 28, 2025 by swathy

Joyful news abounds as Goan beauty Ileana D’Cruz and her spouse Michael Dolan have welcomed their second child. She took to Instagram to share the wonderful update, revealing the arrival of their baby boy, named ‘Keanu Rafe Dolan’. Keanu was born on June 19th, 2025. Shortly after the announcement, Ileana’s Barfi co-star Priyanka Chopra sent her congratulations! Their first child, a son named Koa Phoenix Dolan, was born on August 1st, 2023.

On Saturday, Ileana D’Cruz posted a heartwarming image of her newborn son on her Instagram. The picture included the text, “Introducing Keanu Rafe Dolan. Born on June 19th, 2025.” The charming snapshot provided fans with an adorable view of Ileana and Michael’s little one, who was peacefully sleeping. In her post, the actress expressed, “Our hearts are so full,” accompanied by a heart emoji. Earlier, in October 2024, Ileana had confirmed she was expecting again, just a few months after celebrating Koa Phoenix Dolan’s first birthday. While she kept much of her second pregnancy private, she did share insights on parenting during an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram this past May.

