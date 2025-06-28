x
Home > Movie News

Finally, Nani joins 'The Paradise'

Published on June 28, 2025 by swathy

Finally, Nani joins ‘The Paradise’

Natural Star Nani is all set to commence the shoot of The Paradise which has been pending from the past few months. The extensive pre-production work of the film delayed the shoot. Nani’s last film HIT 3 released on May 1st and he had plans to join the shoot in May but it was pushed back. The actor joined the sets of The Paradise today in Hyderabad. A massive set was constructed and a major portion of the shoot will take place in this set. Dasara fame Srikanth Odela is the director of The Paradise.

The Paradise is the costliest film in Nani’s career and the first glimpse received terrific response from the audience. Kayadu Lohar is rumored to play the heroine and Anirudh scores the music. Some of the top technicians are on board to work for The Paradise. Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas are the producers and The Paradise is announced for March 2026 release.

