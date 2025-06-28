Mortgaged all my Properties: Manchu Vishnu

Manchu Vishnu has taken a huge risk for Kannappa. He has spent lavishly on the film and it is beyond his market. With the deals not balancing the budgets, Manchu Vishnu has decided not to close any non-theatrical deal before the film’s release. He also released the film on his own in theatres without taking any advance from the distributors. Kannappa opened on a decent note and it is doing good business all over. The team celebrated the success and Manchu Vishnu interacted with the media today.

“I have lent finance by mortgaging all my properties to shoot for Kannappa. I was under a lot of stress. My father and my wife have shared the stress. In life, we will get a time. We have to bring all the coins and keep them out to play Heads or Tails. We will either win or lose completely. That is my situation for Kannappa. It is all because of Lord Shiva, Kannappa is successful. The success belongs to the audience. If the film is honest, the audience will accept any film” told Vishnu.