Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Mortgaged all my Properties: Manchu Vishnu

Published on June 28, 2025 by swathy

Mortgaged all my Properties: Manchu Vishnu

Manchu Vishnu has taken a huge risk for Kannappa. He has spent lavishly on the film and it is beyond his market. With the deals not balancing the budgets, Manchu Vishnu has decided not to close any non-theatrical deal before the film’s release. He also released the film on his own in theatres without taking any advance from the distributors. Kannappa opened on a decent note and it is doing good business all over. The team celebrated the success and Manchu Vishnu interacted with the media today.

“I have lent finance by mortgaging all my properties to shoot for Kannappa. I was under a lot of stress. My father and my wife have shared the stress. In life, we will get a time. We have to bring all the coins and keep them out to play Heads or Tails. We will either win or lose completely. That is my situation for Kannappa. It is all because of Lord Shiva, Kannappa is successful. The success belongs to the audience. If the film is honest, the audience will accept any film” told Vishnu.

Next PJR’s home was a Janata Garage: CM Revanth Reddy Previous Financials: Dhanush’s Kubera is a Disaster in Tamil
