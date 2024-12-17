x
First Time: Dil Raju approves big budget for Promotions

Published on December 17, 2024

First Time: Dil Raju approves big budget for Promotions

Top producer Dil Raju promotes his films in his own style and he is against the aggressive set of promotions that are done by the next generation producers. He doesn’t believe in spending so much on the promotions as Dil Raju believes that the film’s content speaks it all. But for the first time, he decided to spend lavishly on the promotions of Ram Charan’s Game Changer. The first Mega event is planned in Dallas, USA this weekend. The entire team is flying to the USA for the grand pre-release event of the film. This is costing big for the production house.

After Ram Charan promised to promote the film, Dil Raju’s team is planning massive events across India. Five big events will take place in January before the release. The last event will take place in Hyderabad. Game Changer is a political drama packed with action and it is directed by Shankar. Thaman is the music director and Kiara Advani is the heroine. The teaser caught everyone’s attention and all eyes are focused on the trailer of Game Changer.

