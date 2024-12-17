Exclusive: Prabhas’ Fauji to be shot in Real Locations

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is injured on the sets of Fauji and he is suffering with an ankle injury. He also canceled the shoot and the promotions of Kalki 2898 AD in Japan which were planned. The film is releasing on January 3rd in Japan. The team of Fauji will resume the shoot early next year and Prabhas will take rest. Fauji is said to be a periodic action drama set in the pre-independence era. Some massive sets are constructed in Hyderabad for the film’s shoot. A huge jail set is constructed in Ramoji Film City and the crucial schedule happened recently over there.

Hanu Raghavapudi and his team is in plans to shoot some of the crucial portions of the film in the iconic city of Kolkata. The capital of West Bengal is known for its rich heritage and typical Bengali culture. The old city reminds of structures erected decades ago and it would be a perfect match for periodic films. Hanu Raghavapudi and his team are currently scouting locations and they will shoot for Fauji in Kolkata in summer. The entire team will participate in the shoot and a month-long schedule is planned.

Imanvi is making her debut as the heroine and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of Fauji. Vishal Chandrasekhar is the music composer and Fauji also has an emotional love story.