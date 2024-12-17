x
Allari Naresh Vs Dubbed Films this Weekend

Published on December 17, 2024 by nymisha

Allari Naresh Vs Dubbed Films this Weekend

Allari Naresh looked excellent in the trailer of Bachchala Malli which is due for release this weekend. This weekend also takes advantage of the Christmas season and two dubbed films UI and Vidudala 2 are releasing over the weekend. Upendra is the lead actor in UI and he is promoting the film in Telugu like never before. UI is a science fiction actioner directed by Upendra himself. Lahari Films and Venus Entertainers are the producers and the film releases on December 20th. After the super success of Maharaja, Vijay Sethupathi is testing his luck with Vidudala 2, a social drama directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran.

Vijay Sethupathi too has promoted the film in Telugu. Bachchala Malli will surely take an edge of advantage with the openings. But Vidudala 2 is expected to give a tough competition to Bachchala Malli. All the three films are releasing on December 20th but these films will have a huge advantage if the word of mouth is positive. They will take advantage of the Christmas and New Year holiday season. The makers of Bachchala Malli have closed all the deals as the content looked promising. Subbu is the director and Amritha is the heroine. Hasya Movies produced the film and Bachchala Malli is the only Telugu release for the weekend.

