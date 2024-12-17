Exclusive: Aamir Khan gives his nod for a Telugu Director

Bollywood Mr Perfect Aamir Khan is completely puzzled after delivering two back-to-back debacles. He has slowed down as an actor but he is quite active as a producer. The shoot of Sitare Zameen Par is wrapped up and the speculations say that the film will have a summer 2025 release. Aamir Khan is keen to collaborate with South directors considering the trend. Tollywood producer Dil Raju met Aamir Khan last year and expressed his desire to work with him. In this process, Vamshi Paidipally and Aamir Khan met a couple of times.

Vamshi has recently narrated a script and the Bollywood Superstar has given his nod. The final script discussion will take place in the last week of January after which an official announcement will be made. The shoot is set to start next year and Dil Raju will bankroll this prestigious project. Dil Raju has been in plans to turn busy in Bollywood but the remakes of Jersey and HIT have disappointed him. Dil Raju is in talks with actors like Shahid Kapoor and Akshay Kumar to collaborate soon. His next film in Hindi is with Aamir Khan.