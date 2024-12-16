x
President Droupadi Murmu to Attend Historic First Graduation at AIIMS Mangalagiri

Published on December 16, 2024 by swathy

President Droupadi Murmu to Attend Historic First Graduation at AIIMS Mangalagiri

India’s President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Andhra Pradesh tomorrow for a landmark event in medical education. The President will serve as chief guest at the first-ever graduation ceremony of AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) Mangalagiri.

According to official sources, President Murmu will arrive in Vijayawada at 11:30 AM and proceed to AIIMS Mangalagiri by 12:05 PM. The graduation ceremony will be a historic moment for the institution, with 49 MBBS students receiving their degrees from the President herself. In a special recognition of academic excellence, four outstanding students will be honored with gold medals during the ceremony.

The event will see the presence of prominent state officials, including Governor Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Their attendance highlights the significance of this milestone in Andhra Pradesh’s medical education sector.

In preparation for the President’s visit, Mangalagiri police have implemented enhanced security measures throughout the area. Officials have confirmed that President Murmu will conclude her visit and depart to Hyderabad at 4:15 PM.

This ceremonial event represents a significant achievement for AIIMS Mangalagiri which was established in 2018 as part of the Phase-IV expansion of AIIMS institutions in India, marking the successful completion of studies by its inaugural batch of medical graduates.

