New Twist in One Nation and One Election!

In a significant development for India’s electoral system, the government is preparing to introduce new legislation that could fundamentally change how elections are conducted across the country. The proposed “One Nation One Election” bill contains an unexpected provision allowing state assemblies to hold elections independently from national parliamentary polls.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will present this groundbreaking bill, known as the 129th Constitutional Amendment, to the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The legislation includes a notable flexibility measure under Section 2 Sub-clause 5, empowering the Election Commission to recommend separate state assembly elections when simultaneous voting with the Lok Sabha proves impractical.

The implementation requires substantial changes to India’s constitution, including a new Article 82A and modifications to existing Articles 83, 172, and 327. These amendments will establish the framework for coordinated elections while preserving the autonomy of state voting schedules when necessary.

Following its introduction, the bill will move to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for comprehensive review. The committee, chaired by a BJP MP reflecting the party’s parliamentary majority, will have an initial 90-day period to examine the proposal. Political parties will nominate committee members based on their representation in Parliament, with final appointments expected by evening.

Speaker Om Birla will oversee the formation of this crucial review panel, marking the beginning of what could be an extensive consultation process. The government maintains the option to extend the review period beyond the initial 90 days if deeper examination proves necessary.

This reform represents the most substantial proposed change to India’s electoral framework in recent years, aiming to balance efficient election management with practical considerations for state-level governance. The bill’s provision for independent state elections demonstrates a significant approach to implementing the one-nation-one-election concept.