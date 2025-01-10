Flashback Lu Cheppoddu, Anil Ravipudi Clarifies

Anil Ravipudi, known for his signature blend of comedy, family drama, and commercial appeal, is set to enthrall with his upcoming film, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, starring Venkatesh.

The film centers around a husband who finds himself caught between his wife and ex-girlfriend. Anil Ravipudi is confident that this relatable theme will strike a chord with viewers, stating, “Every family can relate to the movie. It portrays real-life situations, and by the time the film ends, the audience will leave with a smile on their faces.”

The director shares that the second half of the film takes a shift into a different genre, ensuring a thrilling experience for viewers. “The story involves a rescue mission, and the narrative unfolds against the backdrop of Sankranthi. We felt the title Sankranthiki Vasthunnam would be an apt choice to reflect the essence of the film.”

Working with Venkatesh on Sankranthiki Vasthunnam has deepened their bond, says Ravipudi. “With this film, we’ve become best friends. The rapport we share has grown immensely, and it truly shows in our work,” he adds.

He also clarifies on the popular dialogue, Flashback Lu Cheppoddu. He explains, “Everyone has a past, whether they share it or not. It could be something as simple as a first crush or an old memory. But once you start bringing up the past, especially after marriage, it can create unnecessary complications. The key is to focus on the present and avoid revisiting things that might stir up issues.”

Anil Ravipudi expresses his satisfaction with the final outcome of the movie.