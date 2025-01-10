NBK roaring avatar stuns in Daaku Maharaaj Release trailer

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s most anticipated film “Daaku Maharaaj” releasing on January 12, 2025 for Sankranthi. Makers unveiled release trailer today. From the start to end, the trailer has many goosebumps-inducing shots and kickass elevations. The release trailer begins with Shine Tom Chacko introducing Balakrishna with a mass elevation: “He is not a human, a wild animal.” As he described, Nandamuri Balakrishna roars as animal in the adrenaline-pumping action blocks. With intense action and powerful dialogues from NBK, the trailer delivers a complete fan-service experience.

The release trailer builds immense excitement, setting the bar high for January 12th. The powerful trailer is elevated by Thaman’s electrifying score. The film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Pragya Jaiswal, Urvashi Rautela, Makarand Deshpande, Shine Tom Chacko, and others in key roles, promising a high-stakes action drama. The epic release trailer promises gripping action thriller with impactful dialogues.

Suryadevara Nagavamsi and Sai Soujanya bankrolled Daaku Maharaaj under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively.