Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor
Adah Sharma With Her Pets
Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black
Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black
LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol
RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet
Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black
Home > Movie News

NBK roaring avatar stuns in Daaku Maharaaj Release trailer

Published on January 10, 2025 by swathy

NBK roaring avatar stuns in Daaku Maharaaj Release trailer

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s most anticipated film “Daaku Maharaaj” releasing on January 12, 2025 for Sankranthi. Makers unveiled release trailer today. From the start to end, the trailer has many goosebumps-inducing shots and kickass elevations. The release trailer begins with Shine Tom Chacko introducing Balakrishna with a mass elevation: “He is not a human, a wild animal.” As he described, Nandamuri Balakrishna roars as animal in the adrenaline-pumping action blocks. With intense action and powerful dialogues from NBK, the trailer delivers a complete fan-service experience.

The release trailer builds immense excitement, setting the bar high for January 12th. The powerful trailer is elevated by Thaman’s electrifying score. The film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Pragya Jaiswal, Urvashi Rautela, Makarand Deshpande, Shine Tom Chacko, and others in key roles, promising a high-stakes action drama. The epic release trailer promises gripping action thriller with impactful dialogues.
Suryadevara Nagavamsi and Sai Soujanya bankrolled Daaku Maharaaj under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively.

