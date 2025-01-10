Free travel for Telangana women in Sankranti special buses

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar declared, there is no change in rules for free travel for women, in Sankranti special buses.

As doubts are being raised by some passengers on Sankranti special buses, which normally charge more than regular fare, Transport Min Ponnam Prabhakar came up with this clarification on Friday.

“TGRTC is running 6432 special buses on the occasion of Sankranti festival. We have made all arrangements for hassle free travel, as large number of people utilize RTC services during festival season. Free travel for women will be applicable even in Sankranti special buses,” said Transport Min Ponnam Prabhakar.

TGRTC is running Sankranti special buses from Jan 10 to 13 and on Jan 19 and 20 to cater to Sankranti rush between various important destinations.

TGRTC also set up special bus stages and ticket counters at various places in Hyderabad city to cater to Sankranthi passengers.

Buses travelling towards Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Raichur, Kurnool, Kadapa, Ananatapur, Tirupati, Bengaluru and other southern destinations will start from Aramghar instead of Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS).

Buses travelling towards Khammam, Vjayawada and AP destinations will start from LB Nagar. Similarly buses travelling towards Warangal will start from Uppal.

Buses travelling towards Karimnagar, Nizamabad and north Telangana destinations will start from Jubilee Bus Station (JBS).