x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor
Adah Sharma With Her Pets
Adah Sharma With Her Pets
Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black
Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black
Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black
Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black
LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol
LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol
RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet
RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet
Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black
Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black
View all stories
Home > Politics

Pawan Kalyan’s ultimatum to TTD Chairman and EO

Published on January 10, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
image
Megastar appreciates the performance of Ram Charan
image
NBK roaring avatar stuns in Daaku Maharaaj Release trailer
image
Flashback Lu Cheppoddu, Anil Ravipudi Clarifies
image
Free travel for Telangana women in Sankranti special buses

Pawan Kalyan’s ultimatum to TTD Chairman and EO

AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan passed an ultimatum to TTD Chairman BR Naidu and EO Syamala Rao to unconditionally apologise to Hindu devotees over Tirupati stampede. Speaking at public meeting in Pithapuram on Friday, Pawan Kayan expressed frustration over Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Board and officials, for not taking responsibility even after such a big mishap, which took the lives of six devotees.

A visibly anguished Pawan Kalyan lambasted TTD management and Police, stressing their negligence has brought disgrace to the Chandrababu-led alliance Govt and made them guilty before entire nation.

“AP people have voted to TDP-BJP-Janasena alliance hoping for better governance and progress. I’m a key member of this Govt and promised people that I will stand with them through thick and thin. Sticking to my words, I have taken responsibility for Tirupati stampede on behalf of alliance Government. I have unconditionally apologised to the nation. When, being a Deputy Chief Minister, I myself apologized, why is TTD management not apologising?” questioned a visibly anguished Pawan Kalyan.

“If TDP-BJP-Janasena alliance did not win, will BR Naidu become TTD chairman? Will Syamala Rao be TTD EO? Will Venkanna Choudhary be AEO? You should remember, because of alliance Government you are in TTD,” stressed Pawan Kalyan giving a clear warning for the TTD bigwigs to apologize.

AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan stressed in unequivocal terms that TTD Chairman and EO, along with concerned officials are responsible for Tirupati tragedy.

Chandrababu Govt has launched a judicial probe on Tirupati stampede, which led to the death of 6 devotees and injured about 40. But the unfortunate incident has led to severe anguish among Hindus across the world.

Next Free travel for Telangana women in Sankranti special buses Previous LIVE : Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
else

TRENDING

image
Megastar appreciates the performance of Ram Charan
image
NBK roaring avatar stuns in Daaku Maharaaj Release trailer
image
Flashback Lu Cheppoddu, Anil Ravipudi Clarifies

Latest

image
Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
image
Megastar appreciates the performance of Ram Charan
image
NBK roaring avatar stuns in Daaku Maharaaj Release trailer
image
Flashback Lu Cheppoddu, Anil Ravipudi Clarifies
image
Free travel for Telangana women in Sankranti special buses

Most Read

image
Free travel for Telangana women in Sankranti special buses
image
Pawan Kalyan’s ultimatum to TTD Chairman and EO
image
Accountability and Apologies: Dy CM Pawan Kalyan’s Stand

Related Articles

Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024 Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor Adah Sharma With Her Pets Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black