Pawan Kalyan’s ultimatum to TTD Chairman and EO

AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan passed an ultimatum to TTD Chairman BR Naidu and EO Syamala Rao to unconditionally apologise to Hindu devotees over Tirupati stampede. Speaking at public meeting in Pithapuram on Friday, Pawan Kayan expressed frustration over Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Board and officials, for not taking responsibility even after such a big mishap, which took the lives of six devotees.

A visibly anguished Pawan Kalyan lambasted TTD management and Police, stressing their negligence has brought disgrace to the Chandrababu-led alliance Govt and made them guilty before entire nation.

“AP people have voted to TDP-BJP-Janasena alliance hoping for better governance and progress. I’m a key member of this Govt and promised people that I will stand with them through thick and thin. Sticking to my words, I have taken responsibility for Tirupati stampede on behalf of alliance Government. I have unconditionally apologised to the nation. When, being a Deputy Chief Minister, I myself apologized, why is TTD management not apologising?” questioned a visibly anguished Pawan Kalyan.

“If TDP-BJP-Janasena alliance did not win, will BR Naidu become TTD chairman? Will Syamala Rao be TTD EO? Will Venkanna Choudhary be AEO? You should remember, because of alliance Government you are in TTD,” stressed Pawan Kalyan giving a clear warning for the TTD bigwigs to apologize.

AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan stressed in unequivocal terms that TTD Chairman and EO, along with concerned officials are responsible for Tirupati tragedy.

Chandrababu Govt has launched a judicial probe on Tirupati stampede, which led to the death of 6 devotees and injured about 40. But the unfortunate incident has led to severe anguish among Hindus across the world.