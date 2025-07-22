x
Krish pens an emotional letter before HHVM release

Published on July 22, 2025 by nymisha

Krish pens an emotional letter before HHVM release

Power Star Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu is slated for a grand release on 24th July. The movie pre-release event has been held yesterday and the actor praised director Krish Jagarlamudi for conceiving such an emotional, brilliant historical fiction, based on true history.

Produced by AM Rathnam and directed by Jyoti Krisna post Krish’s exit, the movie is divided into two parts and after many years of work, it is finally releasing. So, Krish took to X, and penned an emotional open letter praising Pawan Kalyan and AM Rathnam has legends of cinema, who gave his vision fire and energy to realise on big screens.

He wrote, “Now… Hari Hara Veera Mallu walks into the world. Not quietly.. but with purpose.. with the weight of history and passion behind every frame. This journey was made possible by two great legends… not just in cinema, but in spirit..

Our PAWAN KALYAN garu.. an extraordinary force blessed by something far greater. There’s a fire in him that no camera can fully capture… a kind of power that comes from purpose. His ever-burning spirit is what breathed life into #HariHaraVeeraMallu. He gave HHVM its spine, its soul, and its storm.

A.M. Ratnam garu, the architect behind some of Indian cinema’s grand experiences. His ability to see big, to hold the chaos, and to build with faith… is rare. #HHVM is what it is because of his unwavering strength.

This film is one of my most passionate battles.. not just as a director, but as an explorer of forgotten history, a seeker of uncomfortable truths, an opportunity for world-building, and above all, a believer in cinema that entertin and enlighten at the same time. To both these legends @PawanKalyan garu and @AMRatnamOfl garu I offer my sincere, deepest and unwavering gratitude.

And now, a culmination of years of fire and faith will finally be unveiled.

It’s fierce. It’s rooted. And it’s yours.

With love and fury,
Krish Jagarlamudi.

