Four Films testing their luck for Diwali

The long weekend of Diwali is here and four films are testing their luck during the holiday season. Manchu Vishnu’s Ginna and Vishwak Sen’s Ori Devuda are the straight Telugu releases on October 21st. Both these films are carrying good buzz and the promotional activities are on. Both Ori Devuda and Ginna will have a comfortable release in a decent number of screens. Ori Devuda is the remake of Tamil film Oh My Kadavule and Ashwin Marimuthu who directed the original helmed Ori Devuda. The film is targeted for youth and Victory Venkatesh played a brief role. Manchu Vishnu’s Ginna is a mass entertainer directed by debutant Suryaa and Sunny Leone, Payal Rajput are the special attraction of the film.

Two dubbed films Prince and Sardar are releasing during the Diwali weekend. Jathi Ratnalu fame Anudeep is the director of Prince starring Siva Karthikeyan in the lead role. The trailer looked entertaining and the film releases on October 21st in Telugu and Tamil languages. Talented director PS Mithran’s next directorial Sardar is carrying good expectations. Karthi is presented in multiple shades in this action thriller and the film too is releasing on Friday in Telugu and Tamil languages. With four films releasing during this Diwali weekend, we have to wait to see which film dominates the box-office.

Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn, Siddharth Malhotra starrer Thank You are releasing on October 25th.