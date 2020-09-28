Fresh notice served on Chandrababu to vacate Karakatta house

The YCP Government tried hard to evict Chandrababu Naidu from his Karakatta residence on the banks of the Krishna river in its first year itself. It could not be possible. However, the ruling party leaders are now making fresh efforts to embarrass the TDP chief. Once again, the YCP has got the opportunity to bring pressure on Naidu. Now, the authorities served a fresh notice asking the inmates to vacate the Chandrababu Karakatta residence in view of the rising floods in the river. This is despite Naidu staying in Hyderabad right now in view of Coronavirus restrictions.

Actually, Naidu residence was located much above even the maximum flood level there. However, everytime there is a flood and regardless of its intensity, the local authorities are serving notices on the TDP chief. This time, a flood of 5 lakh cusecs is flowing into the Prakasam barrage. Officials are saying this flood may rise to 7 lakh cusecs in the next 24 hours. The low-lying lands and interior river islands are facing immediate threat of submersion.

Naidu’s residence is located about five kms upstream of the barrage. TDP says that his residence will not face submersion threat even if there is a flood higher than 7 lakh cusecs.

Now, the Opposition leaders are objecting to the fresh notices being served on Naidu’s residence. The ruling party is continuing its political harassment. Last year also, the YCP leaders used a boat to block flow at the barrage to increase water level near Naidu residence. This was done to get the house vacated. Such mean tactics would not give good results, says TDP.