Bandla Ganesh gets a nod from Pawan Kalyan

Actor and producer Bandla Ganesh has been struggling to make his comeback. After landing into a series of controversies, he has been trying hard to announce his next film. Bandla Ganesh took his twitter handle to post a recent picture of him with Pawan Kalyan. Bandla Ganesh announced that he got a positive node from his God Pawan Kalyan for a film. “My boss said okay and once again my dreams come true. Thank you my god @PawanKalyan” posted Ganesh on his twitter handle.

The details about the film are yet to be announced and Ganesh will announce things once the director gets locked. Apart from Vakeel Saab, Pawan Kalyan is in talks for four projects which are in pipeline.

My boss said okay and once again my dreams come true .

Thank you my god ⁦@PawanKalyan⁩ 🙏. pic.twitter.com/x0s1nQy3Fy — BANDLA GANESH. (@ganeshbandla) September 28, 2020