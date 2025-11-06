x
FUNKY laughter blast on April 3rd, 2026

Published on November 6, 2025 by swathy

FUNKY laughter blast on April 3rd, 2026

FUNKY, starring Mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen, is gearing up for a theatrical release on 3rd April 2026. The film stars Kayadu Lohar as female lead. Directed by the promising filmmaker Anudeep KV, the film promises a full on laugh riot.

The recently unveiled teaser has already sparked excitement, with fans eager for the film’s offbeat comedy and high-octane energy. Anticipation for this entertainer continues to soar across social media and fan circles.

Vishwak Sen is seen in a fun, distinctive role as a director, while Kayadu Lohar adds charm and vibrancy, creating an on-screen pairing that is fun, youthful, and engaging. Bheems Ceciroleo’s music adds energy to the film.

With Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios producing the film. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya bankrolling the film.

