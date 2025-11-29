G Sai Prasad to be the next Chief Secretary of AP

Andhra Pradesh Government has chosen senior IAS officer G Sai Prasad as the next Chief Secretary. Chandrababu Sarkar issued GO on Saturday, announcing the appointment of Sai Prasad for the top post. He will take over as AP’s CS in March, 2026.

G Sai Prasad is a 1991 batch Andhra Pradesh cadre IAS officer and was among the frontrunners for the Chief Secretary post. In fact his name did rounds for top job, even when present CS K Vijayanand was chosen last year. Finally, with Vijayanand’s term getting over, Sai Prasad got the coveted job.

While Chief Secretary K Vijayanand is about to retire on November 30, Andhra Pradesh Government gave an extension of three months for him. While Vijayanand’s term ends by this month end, with the fresh extension, he will serve as CS of AP till the end of February, 2026.

Though G Sai Prasad is also expected to retire in 2026 itself, Chandrababu Sarkar has decided to go with him. According to the whispers in AP power corridors, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is favouring for an extension for even G Sai Prasad, to ensure his continuation in the top post.

Sai Prasad is presently serving as the Special Chief Secretary of the AP Water Resources Department. An MTech grad from IIT, Delhi, 59-year old Sai Prasad has served as Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA), CMD of AP Central Power Distribution Corporation, VC of AP Housing Board, Collector of Kurnool among other positions in the past.