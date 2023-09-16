Game Changer team approaches Cyber Crime

“Jaragandi Jaragandi”, a single from Ram Charan’s upcoming film Game Changer was leaked online and it is being circulated across social media. Some of the enthusiasts even added video clips of Ram Charan’s previous films and circulated the song. The makers approached the Cyber Crime Police and filed a complaint about the leaked song.

“A criminal case has been filed under IPC 66(C) against the people who leaked the contents of our film #GameChanger. We request you to refrain from spreading the inferior quality content which has been illegally leaked” told the official statement of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Game Changer is a pan-Indian film directed by Shankar. Ram Charan and Kiara Advani played the lead roles and Thaman is on board to score the music. Game Changer is aimed for 2024 release.