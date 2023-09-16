Big News: Shah Rukh and Salman Approve Tiger vs Pathaan

Yash Raj Films is in plans to bring the biggest stars of Indian cinema Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together. The film is titled Tiger vs Pathaan and the work on the project has been happening for a while. Aditya Chopra narrated the script of Tiger vs Pathaan to Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in two different meetings and got approval from both the Superstars.

Yash Chopra has been in plans to unite the universe of Tiger and Pathaan. The final script of the film is locked officially and the shoot commences in March next year. SRK and Salman will complete their current projects before kick-starting Tiger vs Pathaan. The duo is uniting in full-length roles after 25 years and they worked in Karan Arjun in the past. Siddharth Anand will direct the film and a massive budget is allocated for the project. Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 will release for Diwali this year and Shah Rukh’s upcoming film Dunki will have a Christmas 2023 release.