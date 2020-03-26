Gandhi Hospital to become a Corona Hospital fully

Telangana government began intensifying its efforts to prepare medical infrastructure to face the epidemic situation. Minister for Health Etela Rajender ordered the officials to convert the famous Gandhi Hospital into a fully Corona Treatment Facility immediately. Already, coronavirus victims are being treated there. But, now there is a greater threat of the virus transmission to larger numbers of people under local community level transmission.

The Minister has also instructed the authorities not to grant leave to any doctor or health worker there. The coronavirus cases are increasing gradually in the state. The international organisations are saying just lockdown is not enough to fight the disease. It is a must for greater steps now.

Etela Rajender has discussed with the officials on how to face if the state enters the Stage 3 situation. The hospital capacities have to be increased and thousands of beds should be made ready. As part of this, Gandhi Hospital is being converted totally into exclusive facility to meet epidemic pressure.