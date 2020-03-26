If you are in Italy, stay in Italy. If you are in Adilabad or Ahmedabad, stay there: Kishan Reddy

Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy on Thursday appealed to the people to stay indoors and desist from making attempts to cross interstate borders saying such a move can be detrimental and water down the efforts of the governments to contain the spread of the virus.

Stating that every part of the globe is being impacted by the virus, he said, “Corona virus sees no country, no continent, no region or religion. If you are in Italy, stay in Italy. If you are in Dubai, stay in Dubai. If you are in Saudi, stay there. If you are in Adilabad or Ahmedabad, you must stay there. Why do you want to travel from country to country or state to state and weaken the governments’ efforts to fight the war against corona. This is a war. We are fighting an invisible enemy. We cannot take it casually. People should cooperate with the governments,” he appealed.

Kishan Reddy said the people should see this an opportunity to stay indoors and advised people to eat healthy food in order to build their immune systems to fight the war within.

The country has reported more than 600 positive cases. Of this, around 37 positive cases were discharged from various hospitals after treatment. He said home quarantine was done to 69,000 people.