Gangi Reddy’s bail plea referred to TS high court

The Supreme Court on Monday referred the bail petition of prime accused in the murder of former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy to the Telangana State high court. The court heard the petition by Gangi Reddy challenging the cancellation of his bail by the Andhra Pradesh high court.

As the case of the CBI investigation into the murder was referred to the Telangana high court, the Apex court said that the bail petition too to be heard by the Telangana high court. The court further told the Telangana high court to “consider, decide and dispose of the application.”

It may be mentioned here that the CBI, which is investigating into the case, had challenged the bail given to Gangi Reddy by the Chittoor court. The high court upheld the district court’s order and quashed the CBI’s application for cancellation of the bail.

The CBI then moved the Supreme Court challenging the AP high court’s decision. The supreme court had set aside the AP high court’s order and referred the case to the Telangana high court for review of the bail granted to the accused and the petition filed by the CBI seeking cancellation of the bail.

The supreme court felt that the AP high court had “not at all considered on merits the application for cancellation of the bail, the matter is to be remitted to the high court for considering the said application afresh in accordance with the law.”