Minister Peddireddy, son Midhun Reddy escape unhurt

AP Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, his son and MP, P V Midhun Reddy, escaped unhurt in a road accident near Rayachoti in Annamayya district on Monday. A vehicle in the convoy was badly damaged and two persons were injured in the accident.

The incident occurred at Chennamukkapalle of Rayachoti mandal when the father and the son were going to visit one of their relatives for the festival. A vehicle coming in the opposite direction had hit one of the vehicles in the convoy.

A personal secretary and a security person were injured in the incident as the vehicle in which they were travelling turned turtle in the mishap. The two received grievous injuries and were admitted to the government general hospital in Rayachoti town.

The family members including the Minister and his son MP, were travelling in the convoy and they were not hurt as their vehicle passed by when the private vehicle coming in the opposite direction hit the vehicle in the convoy.

The Minister and the MP were travelling in the same vehicle, while the other family members were in two other vehicles. The security personnel and private secretary were all travelling in the other vehicles, one of which was hit.

As the minister and the MP were safe, the district officials heaved a sigh of relief.