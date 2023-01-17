Prabhas to surprise as a Cop

Pan-Indian star Prabhas has a heap of films lined up. The top actor will work with Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Vanga and the film is titled Spirit. An official announcement was made last year and the shoot commences once the duo is done with their current projects. The actor will surprise in the role of a cop. There are speculations going on about his role and the film’s producer Bhushan Kumar confirmed the same. Prabhas will be seen in the role of a ruthless cop in this high-voltage action drama. Sandeep Vanga is done with the script. The shoot of Spirit starts during the end of this year.

Spirit will be jointly produced by T Series and Sandeep Vanga. Prabhas is done with the shoot of Adipurush and he is currently shooting for Salaar, Project K and Maruthi’s untitled film. Sandeep Vanga is busy with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Prabhas is also lining up a new bunch of projects and they will start rolling once he is done with all his current projects.