Megastar responds about targeting Koratala Siva

Megastar Chiranjeevi tasted the biggest-ever debacle with Acharya. He indirectly made some harsh comments against Koratala Siva and there are debates about the same on social media from the past few months. During the promotions of Waltair Veerayya, Megastar made comments about the working style of directors. He heaped praises on Bobby for his work. During a recent interview, Chiranjeevi responded about his previous comments. He clarified that he has not targeted Koratala Siva and his remarks had nothing to do with Koratala’s work.

“It was my general opinion about adopting the working style of Hollywood for our directors. I had no intention to target Koratala Siva and it was presented like that. Some of the Bollywood directors have adopted this style and I wish it would be soon seen in Telugu” told Megastar. Chiranjeevi turned out to be a target for NTR fans and he was trolled on Twitter. Megastar responded about targeting Koratala Siva. Koratala will work with NTR in his next and the pre-production work reached the final stages. The shoot of the film kick-starts in February and this pan-Indian film releases during summer 2024.